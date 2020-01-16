Audience between Deputy Director from Africa Department and Ambassador to China

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to China, German Ekua Sima, was received in audience on 14th of January by the Deputy General Director of the Africa Department in Foreign Relations of the Communist Party of China, Wang Xueyong.

The courtesy meeting served for the Equatoguinean diplomat to get to know the new Deputy Director, and offer his best wishes to the Communist Party of China for the new year 2020.

Along the same lines they looked at matters of common interest in the area of bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, and spoke about the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020, described as excellent by the two interlocutors.

China is extending and will continue to extend its hand unconditionally to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, underlined Xueyong, who also praised the efforts of the Equatoguinean Government in recent tears.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office