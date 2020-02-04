Politics 

Audience for Ambassador in Libreville with ACADEGABON

Posted By: admin

The accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Libreville, Marcos Ndong Edu, granted an audience to the NGO ACADEGABON, a Gabonese organisation which defends the rights of children.

The organisation wishes to collaborate with Equatorial Guinea on the protection of children. As such, the representative of this NGO has asked for cooperation regarding problems relating to children’s rights.

This first request for special procedures was addressed to our country through the figure of the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the first Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang.

The representative underlined that Equatorial Guinea and Gabon are two brother countries and share the same social problems.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

You May Also Like

Prime Minister chairs Interministerial Council

admin Comments Off on Prime Minister chairs Interministerial Council

Message of congratulations for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue

admin Comments Off on Message of congratulations for Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue

Are We Seeing Part 2 of the Arab Spring?

admin Comments Off on Are We Seeing Part 2 of the Arab Spring?