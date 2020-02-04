Audience for Ambassador in Libreville with ACADEGABON

The accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Libreville, Marcos Ndong Edu, granted an audience to the NGO ACADEGABON, a Gabonese organisation which defends the rights of children.

The organisation wishes to collaborate with Equatorial Guinea on the protection of children. As such, the representative of this NGO has asked for cooperation regarding problems relating to children’s rights.

This first request for special procedures was addressed to our country through the figure of the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and the first Lady, Constancia Mangue de Obiang.

The representative underlined that Equatorial Guinea and Gabon are two brother countries and share the same social problems.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office