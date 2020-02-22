AUDIENCES BEFORE UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE CONCLUDE

France today put the finishing touches to what was the final round of pleadings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest body for justice of the United Nations, in the case in which it confronts Equatorial Guinea.

In the intervention made today by France, in which they presented their conclusions, the agent from their delegation, Francois Alabrune, asked the International Court of Justice to disregard the set of complaints submitted by Equatorial Guinea.

The French court opened a case against the Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea in 2016, in which he was sentenced this February to a 30 million Euro fine, in the case known as dishonestly acquired goods.

With this case and sentence, France has not respected the diplomatic status of the building housing the Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Paris, which France tried to seize.

It is expected that the decision of the magistrates from this highest UN court will be known in the next few months.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office