Audiences conclude at The Hague

On Friday 21st February, the audiences of the final phase of the judicial process brought by Equatorial Guinea against France came to a close. According to the President of this judicial body, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, the two parties will be notified of the publication of the sentence.

For a week the highest judicial body of the United Nations heard the arguments from the prosecutors and defence on the stage on which the Republic of Equatorial Guinea appeared in order to vindicate diplomatic immunity for the property which houses our country’s Embassy in Paris, France, basing its pleadings on articles 1 and 22 of the Vienna Convention, an international treaty which regulates diplomatic relations between states.

After hearing the final pleadings and conclusions from the respondent party on the final day, the President of the International Court of Justice, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, declared the session closed, and announced that the date of publication for the sentence will be given to the parties in due time.

Having concluded the mission, the delegation, led by the Deputy Minister for Justice, Worship and Penitentiary Institutions, Juan Olo Mba, returned to the country confident that the international court will apply the principles of impartiality in the dispute between Equatorial Guinea and France.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office