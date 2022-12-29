General 

Australia’s Starc to miss third South Africa test

Posted By: admin

Melbourne, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss the third and final test against South Africa due to a tendon injury in the middle finger of his bowling hand, the 32-year-old said at a news conference.

The left-hander suffered the injury in the second test, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs on Thursday to seal the series 2-0 with a match to spare, Reuters reported.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will also miss the final match of the series, which begins on Jan. 4 in Sydney, to recover from a broken finger he sustained in Melbourne.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

