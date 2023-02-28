Bahrain Ambassador to Denmark meets MENA Deputy Director at Danish Foreign Affairs Ministry

Copenhagen, Feb. 28 (BNA): Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Kingdom of Denmark, residing in Brussels, Abdullah bin Faisal bin Jabur Al-Doseri, met with the Deputy Director for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Affairs at the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anders Kaldan, in the presence of the Deputy Director-General for Development Policy at the Ministry, Casper Jensen.

During the meeting, the Ambassador affirmed the keenness of the Kingdom of Bahrain to develop the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries, noting the importance of advancing these relations in many fields in the service of common interests.

Kaldan expressed his appreciation for the level of cooperation and coordination between Denmark and Bahrain at various levels, stressing the interest of his country to continue to intensify joint bilateral cooperation and coordination to achieve common goals.

The two sides reviewed the existing relations between the two countries in various fields, and discussed a number of regional and international issues and topics of common concern.

Source: Bahrain News Agency