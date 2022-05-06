Bahrain condemns terrorist attack on African Union Mission camp in Somalia

Manama, The Kingdom of Bahrain has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a camp of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in the Shabelle region, southwest of the capital Mogadishu, which resulted in killing and injuring several members of the mission from the Republic of Burundi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the sincere condolences of the Kingdom and its sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Burundi and to the families of the victims, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, stressing its solidarity with the African Union Mission, and its appreciation for its efforts to maintain peace and achieve security and stability in the Federal Republic of Somalia.

It renewed the kingdom’s call for the need to unite the efforts of the international community in combating violence, extremism and terrorism in all their forms, regardless of their motives or justifications.

Source: Bahrain News Agency