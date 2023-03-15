Bahrain: IPU General Assembly ends with Angola display

Manama – The 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held at the Bahrain’s World Exhibition, in Manama, capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, ended this Wednesday afternoon with the display of a promotional video with detailed information and images about Angola.

Angola will host, in October this year, the IPU’s 147th General Assembly, which is why the organization took the opportunity to promote the host country of the next world inter-parliamentary meeting.

During the four days of activity, which brought together representatives of 178 national parliaments and 12 regional assemblies, the Angolan delegation headed by its National Assembly leader, Carolina Cerqueira, developed an intense day of parliamentary diplomacy, maintaining contacts with foreign counterparts with whom it addressed issues associated to cooperation between Angola and the respective countries, as well as between parliaments.

Carolina Cerqueira took advantage of the meetings with the most diverse sensitivities to promote the country’s image and features, making known the achievements made by the Executive aimed at the social well-being of Angolans and the political reforms, which resulted in a younger parliament, balanced in terms of gender and where peaceful and partisan coexistence is a reality.

In addition to the approach on bilateral cooperation, Carolina Cerqueira also emphasized the need to create parliamentary friendship groups with some countries in order to promote trade and experience exchange in a more active way.

Also highlighted was the Angola spot, which, throughout the event, received members of all the delegations present, with a daily flow of more than 300 delegates eager to know information about the country, the IPU’s next stop, in October of the current year.

The Angolan delegation also took advantage and learned detailed information on the organization of the event, “drinking” on Bahrain’s experience for the success of the conclave in Luanda.

During the IPU’s 146th General Assembly, parliamentarians addressed, among others, issues linked to peaceful coexistence, tolerance, inclusion, crime and security against cybercrime, climate change, advances of women in politics, youth in change, natural disasters and global health.

The approach also included reinforcement of climate legislation to reduce carbon gas emissions and support for a clean energy transition.

The parliamentarians approved, among other documents, a resolution in which they call for dialogue as a way to end armed conflicts in the world, highlighting Russia and Ukraine’s war issues.

They also approved the creation of a task force, as the only interlocutor, to monitor the situation in Ukraine, as well as to help in the dialogue between the two member countries of the organization.

The IPU is made up of 178 national parliaments and 12 regional assemblies. It is currently the United Nations main parliamentary interlocutor of the United Nations.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)