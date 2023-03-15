Bahrain: IPU Secretary-General calls for dialogue

Manama – The Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Martin Chungong, appealed in Manama for open and fraternal dialogue as a way to solve internal conflicts and between nations.

Speaking to the Angolan press, Martin Chungong said that dialogue allows belligerents to talk and express their points of view, so that they can be taken into account and a solution that satisfies everyone can be found.

When asked about the conflicts in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and between Russia and Ukraine, Martin Chungong stressed the need for cohabitation and peaceful coexistence, respect for religious difference and human dignity for everyone´s well-being.

He said that IPU is for peaceful coexistence, for the promotion of peace and tolerance.

Specifically, regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Martin Chungong announced that IPU will create a task force to keep the channels of dialogue open, reporting on the steps taken to resolve the conflict.

Martin Chungong said that the task force is the only interlocutor of the organisation mandated to maintain permanent dialogue with both countries and help find the best way forward.

The Angolan delegation, headed by the Parliament Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, spent four days of intense parliamentary diplomacy, maintaining contacts with foreign counterparts with whom she discussed issues related to cooperation between Angola and the respective countries, as well as between parliaments.

During the meetings with the most different personalities, Carolina Cerqueira took the opportunity to promote Angola´s image by publicising the achievements of the government aimed at the social well-being of Angolans and the political transformations that have resulted in a younger parliament, balanced in terms of gender and where peaceful and partisan coexistence is a reality.

In addition to the approach on bilateral cooperation, Carolina Cerqueira also emphasised the need to create parliamentary friendship groups with some countries in order to promote exchanges and exchange of experience in a more active way.

The Angolan delegation also took the opportunity to gather detailed information about the organisation of the event by learning from Bahrain´s experience for the success of the Luanda meeting.

During the 146th General Assembly of the IPU, the parliamentarians addressed, among others, issues related to peaceful coexistence, tolerance, inclusion, crimes and security against cybercrime, climate change, advancement of women in politics, youth in change, natural disasters and global health, as well as the strengthening of climate legislation to reduce carbon emissions and support for a clean energy transition.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is made up of 178 national parliaments and 12 regional assemblies. It is currently the main parliamentary interlocutor with the United Nations.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)