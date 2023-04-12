Bamenda: speeding police vehicle kills two

Relative calm has returned to the town of Bamenda after traffic was halted for about 15 minutes as security forces engaged in a fight with bike riders.

According to eyewitness reports, they were scrambling over the corpse of a bike rider who was killed alongside a woman by a speeding police vehicle at Fishpond hill on Wednesday April 12.

After the accident, colleagues of the biker took chose to parade the corpse through the streets demanding for justice.

We gathered that in an attempt to calm the situation and seize the corpse from colleagues of the deceased bike rider, physical violence erupted at Veterinary junction. Movement was halted, as business persons around the junction fled for safety.

Sources say the bikers intended to get to the Governor’s office with the corpse but failed in this mission.

We could not immediately get the names of the deceased persons whose remains have been deposited at a morgue.

Source: Cameroon News Agency