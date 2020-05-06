BANGE announces launch of Secondary Market Bonds

The National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (BANGE) has notified its distinguished clientele and the general public of the launch of the sale of Secondary market Bonds. The issue will mature on 2nd April 2021.

The bonds, which will be sold in the secondary market, were allocated to BANGE via auction organised by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) on government bonds issued by the Public Treasury of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

Furthermore, 100% of the corresponding interest for each subscription will be paid in advance when the allocation comes into effect.

For further information, visit BANGE offices. We are also including the corresponding press release with this article.

