BANGE becomes first Equatorial Guinean company listed on Central African Stock Exchange

Following the authorisations issued by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), BANGE’s Initial Public Offering will take place on 28th September at the headquarters of the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC) in Douala, Republic of Cameroon. We are including here the documents issued in that regard by the entity.

The National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (BANGE) will be the first Equatorial Guinean company to be listed on the Central African Stock Exchange (BVMAC). As stated in the press releases issued by CEMAC, following the decision by the Admission Committee for Securities listed on the BVMAC, it was decided that on 28th September 2022, shares in our banking institution, which is led by Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua, will begin to be listed on the BVMAC, under code QG0000010050.

BANGE’s issue was preceded by a capital increase initiated by the bank in 2020, which was set at a maximum figure of 40 billion FCFA. Of this amount, a total of 10,311 million FCFA, corresponding to 50,000 shares at a price of 206,220 FCFA per share, was raised through a Public Offering of shares. The operation was authorised and supervised by the Central African Financial Markets Supervisory Commission (COSUMAF).

Following the mobilisation of the 10,311 million FCFA through the Initial Public Offering, BANGE will complete its listing process, as required under COSUMAF procedures. As of 28th September 2022, the 50,000 shares will be listed on the BVMAC and will be freely transferable, in accordance with the operations of this market.

Following the bank’s recent capital increase, BANGE has brought new shareholders into its capital structure, while the bank has managed to diversify its funding sources, with the aim of continuing its transformation plan, developing new business models and operating in new geographical areas.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government