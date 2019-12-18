BANGE board receives BEAC delegation

A delegation from the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) has been received by the National Bank of Equatorial Guinea, within the framework of the systematic risk evaluation work to which the financial systems in our country is exposed.

At the meeting the bank board gave the BEAC delegation its perception regarding the economic forecast for the country, and what are the main risks that could imply a deterioration of banking activities, and thus affect the financial system. At the same time the BEAC delegation was presented with the results of the stress test regarding the risks to which the bank is exposed, in order to evaluate its resistance in the case that those risks become reality.

Furthermore, they covered the impact of the new exchange regulations on banking activities. Along those lines, the BANGE board declared that the new exchange regulations, governing foreign transactions, had served to align all the economic players with respect to good practice in banking operations. Although it is true that in the short term the new regulations have led to a fall in the number of transactions, this was explained by the bank as a result of the adaptations that operators have had to make in order to meet the new regulatory provisions.

The BEAC delegation was led by Arlette Belabout Otam, head of the Systematic Risk Service, and the BANGE party included the Deputy Director General, Pedro Abeso Obiang, accompanied by other directors from the institution.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office