BANGE shareholders meeting hold ordinary session

The session was overseen by the President of the Board, Martín Crisantos Ebe Mba, accompanied by shareholders, administrators, the board of directors, BANGE employees, guests and directors from companies with an Equatoguinean State shareholding and autonomous bodies, and took place in the great hall at the headquarters of GePetrol in Malabo II.

During the work, eight points were on the agenda, which entailed several hours of debate and deliberation. Among the topics covered were the Message from the President of the Board, the management report from the team of directors, with respect to the 2019 economic period, which was read by the Director General of the Bank, Manuel Osa Nsue Nsue; together with the presentation of various management proposals with respect to the 2020 period.

After the debates, the shareholders approved the reports, and the overall result presented, in order to thus approve the proposal for the payment of dividends.

Once again the BANGE shareholders, administrators, directors and employees expressed their satisfaction with the results obtained by the bank, despite the difficult global economic situation.

The shareholders once again placed their vote of confidence in the Board and the directors, and the session concluded with words from the president, predicting further success for the team of directors for the next economic periods.

