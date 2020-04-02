Basic Social Guarantees Programme

The Government is working on a plan to supply essential products to 36,000 homes at risk of vulnerability, with the emphasis on Annobon, Corisco and Elobey.

On 31st March, in the plenary room at the Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, the departmental Minister and the Minister for Social Affairs and Gender Equality, María Consuelo Nchama Obiang, together with representatives from the United Nations Systems in Equatorial Guinea (UNICEF and FAO) met to analyse the system of social protection adopted by Social Affairs for the particularly vulnerable layers of society against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of State, Charged with the General State Treasury, Milagrosa Obono Angüe, as a member of Finance, suggested the provision of a fund which would serve to facilitate other resources that are also indispensable for these enclaves, beyond food aid and health and hygiene products featured in the plan adopted by the Government to “leave no one behind”, as stated in its slogan.

Along those lines, the Minister for Social Affairs and Gender Equality proposed the need to provide the supply of drinking water at specific points in neighbourhoods in all cities, including disinfectant gels so that the population may prevent the spread of the pandemic.

For his part, César Augusto Mba Abogo once again reiterated the Government’s commitment to protect the population by relieving the problems (hygiene, food, etc.) brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling the manifesto of the Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who addressed this problem.

At the end of the meeting, those present agreed, at the behest of the Minister for Social Affairs and Gender Equality, to present the final plan to the Minister for Finance within two days, so that it could be implemented and relieve the difficulties expressed during the meeting.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office