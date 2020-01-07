BEAC announces Equatorial Guinea Treasury bonds issue

The Ministry for Finance, the Economy and Planning, through the Equatorial Guinea Public Treasury, is issuing from 8th January Treasury Bonds, redeemable at 52 weeks.

The Bank of Central African States (BEAC), the monetary body of which Equatorial Guinea is a member, said in the notification published on its web page that the deadline for acquisition will be 8th January, with the reimbursement set “in fine”.

The notification document for the issue points out that the bonds are intangible in nature, and the issue figure ( in millions of Franco CFA) is equivalent to 15,000, with a nominal unit value ( in Franco CFA) of 1,000,000.

It also points out that the rate of interest will be discounted on the nominal unit value, while the deadline for subscription is set at Wednesday 8th January, up to 9 o’clock.

The places set up to receive subscriptions are the banks, financial centres of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), authorised as “specialists in Treasury Bonds” by the Ministry for Finance and Budgets in Equatorial Guinea.

The notification adds that the date for the announcement of results will also be 8th January, at 15.00.

Furthermore, it indicates that natural or legal persons interested in purchasing the bonds should go to the authorised credit centres, such as Afriland First Bank, Bage-Guinea Ecuatorial, BGFIbank, BGFIBANK, Ecobank, Societe General, Union Bank and CCEIBANK-GE.

Source: Equatorial Guinea’s Press and Information Office