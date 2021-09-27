Bitmain Will Hold the World Digital Mining Summit 2021 in Dubai From November 09-10

WDMS will gather the world’s top leading data center operators, hosting providers, mining pools, exchanges, and other industry elites in the field of digital currency mining. At the same time, the summit serves to create a professional platform to introduce renewable energy providers and investors to enter the industry.

This comprehensive digital currency mining exchange platform integrates new innovative technologies, cultivates business cooperation, data center construction, green energy mining opportunities, industry information exchange, and the latest policy discussion for all partners who attend the Summit.

During the summit, Bitmain will reveal the latest all-in-one mining container solution and Antminer products. The company will continue to announce its progress and plans in building a global mining ecosystem, including the global after-sales maintenance and Antminer maintenance training center programs.

The summit will showcase dozens of speeches and engaging panel discussions regarding the development of green energy mining, mining globalization, data center construction, mining operations enhancement, global policies and regulations, and more.

Bitmain welcomes interested attendees to join the WDMS 2021. For more information and tickets, please visit https://wdms.global/.

