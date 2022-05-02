BOC Vice President visits Table Tennis, swimming and Padel national teams

Manama, Bahrain national teams are gearing up for the third edition of the Gulf Games, which will be held in the state of Kuwait on May 13-31.

Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) Vice President, Chairman of Bahrain’s delegation to the 2022 Gulf Games, HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa the table teams, padel and swimming teams.

Bahrain Mission Director Hassan Al Khaja and his deputy Fawaz Shamsan were also present during the visit to three national teams.

The BOC Vice President was received separately by Bahrain Table Tennis Association Chairperson Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Bahrain Swimming Association Chairman Dr. Mohammed Mejbel and Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Bahrain Padel Association Chairman Fahd Fawzi Kanoo.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa attended parts of the training and encouraged players to executive all efforts to achieve positive results and honour the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Source: Bahrain News Agency