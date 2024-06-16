

Namentenga: The population of Boulsa, in the province of Namentenga, has come together to participate in the temporary construction of a 1.17 km long fence wall aimed at securing the staff, users, and equipment at the high commission.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the initiative saw new graduates, provincial bodies, military and paramilitary forces, and the elderly join forces in a collective effort. This collaborative endeavor underscores a strong sense of community and patriotism among the residents of Boulsa as they work on this boundary wall for the high commission.





The primary objective of the construction is to enhance the safety of those who work and visit the premises, as well as to protect the equipment housed within the public building. The Secretary General of the province, Bassouleymane Ouattara, emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “The High Commission does not have a boundary wall, which compromises the safety of users, staff, and equipment located there.” He expressed gratitude for the community’s commitment to reducing risks, especially given Burkina Faso’s current context.





Mr. Ouattara also highlighted the significance of the community’s mobilization and called for continued support from those willing to aid in the continuation of the construction efforts.

