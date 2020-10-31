General 

Cameroon declares Saturday day of national mourning to honour killed children

YAOUNDE, Saturday will be a day of national mourning in Cameroon after unknown gunmen killed seven children during a school attack, President Paul Biya has declared.
At least 13 other children were seriously injured when heavily armed fighters stormed the Mother Francisca School in the town of Kumba in Cameroon’s English-speaking region on Oct 24 and opened fire on the children.
Biya said that he was saddened by the “horrific murder” and had ordered a full investigation into the crime.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but government officials and separatists have in the past few days accused each other of being involved.
Cameroon has been troubled by unrest and attacks on civilians since its two main English-speaking areas, North-West and South-West Regions, announced in late 2016 that they wished to secede and form a new country called Ambazonia.
English speakers have long complained of being treated like second-class citizens and getting less government funding in Cameroon, which is mostly French-speaking.

