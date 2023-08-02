Activist and football analyst, Rémy Ngono, has said that Cameroonian-born and Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana will not take part in the decisive match pitting Cameroon and Burundi at the Garoua Stadium on September 12, 2023.

While on France 24, he told journalists that before including Onana in the list of 24 players for the match, the head coach made no physical nor telephone contact with the keeper.

“I can tell you with certainty that Andre Onana is not ready to return to the national team. He won’t be in Garoua in September.” He said.

Since the World Cup in Qatar, Onana has not played with the Indomitable Lions after a misunderstanding between him and the coach led to his early retirement from international football.

Source: Cameroon News Agency