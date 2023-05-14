Cameroonian children face resurgence of Incurable diseases

Statistics published by the Ministry of Public Health indicate that the epidemiological situation of measles in Cameroon is beginning to call for concern.

“Of the 200 Health Districts in Cameroon, 100 are in measles epidemic, with 4,677 cases and 18 deaths. A situation which can be explained by insufficient vaccination coverage for several years, the growing number of unvaccinated children resulting, in part, from the vaccine hesitation amplified by Covid-19.” Revealed MINSANTE.

In a come together in the Ebolowa-South region recently, health stakeholders advanced the risks involved in nursing measles and the rubella epidemics at this point in time.

“Note that measles remains a very contagious serious viral disease which manifests itself by rashes, watery eyes, and fever. Although rubella and measles have similar symptoms, no treatment is currently available. The only means of prevention is vaccination.” Stressed a health expert.

To avoid crossing the red line, the health warriors are preparing for a national vaccination campaign in Cameroon against the measles and rubella epidemics starting from June 28 to July 2, 2023.

“During this operation, children from 09 months to 5 years will be injected in the shoulder, in hospitals and all places of regrouping (including localities with difficult access, refugee camps, nomadic camps).” The health team disclosed.

The national vaccination campaign has been organized by the Expanded Vaccination Program (EPI) and the Cameroon Red Cross. According to them, groundwork plans are being intensified for smooth and effective vaccination across Cameroon, in a bit to curb the spread of measles and rubella.

Nevertheless, the population (especially parents) is implored to collaborate with the health teams for the sake of their children.

Source: Cameroon News Agency