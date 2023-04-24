Cameroonians rebuke telecommunication companies for too many promotional SMSs

Sending a subscriber at least five promotional SMSs a day can be frustrating! Some of these promotions are unrealistic and require you to go through many procedures, of which at the end you will spend money.

Many subscribers in Cameroon say this is enough! The companies have resulted in sending them so many text messages which are seemingly useless to them. They say the services are becoming frustrating and annoying and they have started hating the company. This comes on the heels of campaigns for flight mode activation by midday on April 24, 2023, as a protest for poor services in the private telecommunication sector.

“My SMS space is already full because of numerous messages from these telecommunication companies. I am so tired of them and funny enough I can’t be able to unsubscribe from these messages”. A subscriber complained.

“It is so annoying, you buy airtime or data for huge amounts indicated to be used for a month, and within minutes or hours, it’s finished. You even call them to inquire what is happening but no concrete response,” user, Hure Hamidou lamented.

“At times you receive messages to subscribe or dial some codes to win money to stuff and when you dial the codes you discover that they start cutting your mobile data or airtime. I even went to the extent of visiting their office but there was nothing fruitful that came from it. I just hate their services now, if I see a better service I will just switch” Nyah Nicolas said.

So far, MTN Cameroon’s Mobile Money service and Orange Money services are the major services that every Cameroonian is talking about. Just to remind you that these companies are the top private telecom companies in Cameroon.

The services offered by these companies became a threat to local money transfer companies including Express Union which had dominated money transfer in Cameroon for more than 10 years with little competition.

Source: Cameroon News Agency