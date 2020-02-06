Cancer Control Project cured 622 Equatoguinean women in 2019

The Cervical-Uterine Cancer Project, promoted by the Equatorial Guinea Ministry for Health and Social Welfare and supported by the Ministry for Mines and Hydrocarbons, the NGO Medical Care Development International (MCDI) and the oil company Noble Energy, examined 21,906 women and treated and cured 622.

Cervical-Uterine cancer is a huge threat for African women and for Equatoguinean women in particular. The Cervical-Uterine Cancer Control Project began in 2016, and opted for the use of the Acetic Acid technique a procedure approved by the WHO, which allows the early identification of cancerous lesions- equipment to pinpoint the cancerous lesion ,and electrocoagulation equipment. This strategy has allowed rapid, effective, painless treatment for the affected woman.

In 2018, the programme extended from Bata and Malabo to the entire country, with surgeries in the provincial capitals, including Mongomo, Ebebiyin, Evinayong, Luba, and a new surgery in the city of Bata. National campaigns were launched, using mobile equipment, which reached the more remote parts of the country. In total, over 30 rural areas were visited.

Towards a new papilloma vaccine

The Cervical-Uterine Cancer Control Project involves 32 health professionals, all of them Equatoguinean, who work day after day to save lives and prevent personal suffering and the destruction of families that this cancer causes in our society.

The work is complemented by a community education strategy, which focusses on making women and their families understand the need to carry out the test. The examination, using the Acetic Acid strategy, takes less than 20 minutes, and can be done in all district hospitals free of charge, providing access for women with low economic resources.

Currently the possibility of extending the project to begin the vaccination of girls and boys against the papilloma virus, the cause of this illness, is being explored.

The aim of the vaccine is to prevent children being infected by the virus and becoming carriers of the illness, and in this way break the chain of transmission for cervical-uterine cancer.

The new Health Development national Plan (PNDS), in its 4 main programmes, is prioritising women, new-borns, children and teens in Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office