CAR national arrested in possession of human bones, ammunition

The suspected armed robber who was intercepted in Douala, Littoral region by elements of the National Gendarmerie, was presented to the public on Saturday May 13 in the Douala IV sub-division, alongside two of his accomplices.

The suspects include 32 – year – old Clovis Max also known as Mascotte Clotaire from the Central African Republic known to be the gang leader, Mambingo Martial also known as Pacho, 32 years old (body guard) and Ekome Nteh Didier – 26 years old.

Apart from armed roberry, they are also accused of human bone trafficking, as during their arrest, they were in possession of human bones from Mamfe in the Manyu division of the South West region.

“On April 13 2023, an informant hinted us that one of them was preparing his automatic pistol for a robbery operation. We then hunted him down in a motel and brought him in for questioning. During interrogation, he acknowledged being in possession of human bones at his Bonaloka residence in Douala,” narrated Lieutenant Ngrewui Adolphe, Chief of Bureau in charge of the fight against high crime and criminality, Littoral Gendarmerie Legion.

Further interrogation enabled the investigators to trace down the said pistol and ammunitions in Buea, South West region.

“After Bonaloka, we moved to his permanent residence in Buea-South West region where he was in keeping of an automatic pistol and stock of bullets. Through him, we succeeded to arrest two of his accomplices. He also told us the bones were dug in Mamfe, Manyu Division of the South West region,” Lieutenant Ngrewui Adolphe added.

The crack down on the trio is part of the National Gendarmerie’s operation to rid the Douala City and the entire Gendarmerie Legion of criminals.

