Carmelo Nvono-Ncá informs Guatemalan Ambassador of human rights violations by CI party

The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, is continuing his tour of the European capital to report to his counterparts on the pre-electoral situation in the country. Recently it was the turn of the Guatemalan Ambassador.

Nvono-Ncá met his Guatemalan counterpart, Ambassador José Gabriel Lambour Peñalonzo, to whom he expressed the indignation of the Equatoguinean people at the unjustified, unexplained death of an Equatoguinean police officer.

Ambassador Nvono-Ncá is providing first-hand information in some European capitals to countries and institutions that insist on respect for human rights. Furthermore, Nvono-Ncá expressed to the Guatemalan Ambassador his hope that the rule of law “will act in accordance with the circumstances so events of this nature, which tarnish important elections that are vital for the near future of Equatorial Guinea, do not go unpunished”

Source: Official Web Page of the Government