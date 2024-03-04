Cee Nortey, Helena Hommasi crowned champions of U-16 Diplomatic Ball Tennis Tournament



Accra: Cee Nortey and Helena Hommasi have emerged victors of this year’s under-16 Diplomatic Ball Tennis Tournament at the Accra Lawn club.

15-year old Nortey defied all odds to top the boys category with over 46 participants, whereas Hommasi also stood tall to conquer the female category.

The tournament, organised by Ambassador Sena Siaw-Boateng, was to imbue in the youth, leadership skills, capacity to settle conflicts and team building as well as the opportunity to network and grow the sport of tennis.

Hundreds of tennis fans who trooped to the venue to catch a glimpse of some good tennis artistry from these young players were also engaged by selected members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Cee Nortey, who enjoyed some impressive runs in the competition, came very strong in the finals to beat his opponent Desmond Amartey with a 6-2 score whereas Helina Hommasi also told her side of the story in a beautiful way as she smashed Grace Nortey into a 6-3 defeat.

The event also witnessed an exhibition match as

the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Grace Mason and Ambassador Sena Siaw-Boateng teamed up to beat top players Dorcas and Sedem.

Ambassador Siaw-Boateng after the competition expressed excitement having seen such skills exhibited by the young tennis players.

As a sports enthusiast, she said Ghana was on the right path in grooming players who would represent the continent at the global stage.

She urged the players to be committed and focused in their journey to become professionals in tennis.

Madam Grace Mason also promised to use her outfits to support the growth of sports, especially tennis.

Each winner took home a racket , tennis balls, exercise books, one thousand, five hundred cedis and a trophy.

For placing second, Desmond Amartey and Grace Nortey received rackets, tennis balls and one thousand cedis each.

Quarter-finalists and Semi finalists also pocketed five hundred cedis and eight hundred cedis respectively.

Source: Ghana News Agency