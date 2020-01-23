CEEAC and United Nations reaffirm collaboration commitment

This commitment was expressed during the audience held in Lobreville, Gabon, between the Deputy General Secretary of the United Nations, Madame Bintou Keita, and the General Secretary of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC), the Ambassador Ahmad Allam-mi.

During cordial exchanges, the two parties gave an overall vision of matters of common interest, highlighting the institutional reform process for CEEAC, matters regarding peace, security and stability in the sub-region, and regional integration and the support of the United Nations for community actions.

On this occasion, they expressed and reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations and CEEAC for peace, security and stability in the Central Africa sub-region.

The Ambassador Ahmad Allam-mi and Bintou Keita also expressed the desire for the matter of the protection of children in countries in situations of armed conflict to be taken into account more through the actions of the two institutions.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office