CEEAC Council of Ministers begins

The meeting of the CEEAC (Economic Community of Central African States) Council of Ministers has begun in the city of Libreville. A ministerial delegation from our country attended the meeting.

Members of the delegation, led by the Minister of State for Regional Integration, Baltazar Engonga Edjo, attended the meeting in one of the meeting rooms at the Radisson Hotel, together with other delegations from member countries of the community, and members of the accredited diplomatic corps.

At the opening ceremony, the table was led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs from Gabon, Alain Claude Bile Binze, as acting president of the CEEAC council. In his words, he welcomed his fellow ministers in the name of the President of the Republic of Gabon, H. E. Ali Bongo Ondimba, and wished those attending a pleasant stay on Gabonese soil.

After concluding his acknowledgements, the Minister continued with a reading of the opening speech for the working session.

The meeting concluded with a group photograph.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office