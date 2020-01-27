CEEAC workshop on electoral processes to prevent hate speeches

The Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) organised a three-day workshop in N’Djamena, Chad, to develop the capacities of players in the electoral procedures and create awareness in the media regarding the prevention of electoral conflict and the fight against hate speeches during electoral periods.

The initiative came from CEEAC and the Government of the Republic of Chad, with technical support from the Regional Office of the United Nations for Central Africa (UNOCA), the Regional Office of UNESCO for Central Africa, and the International Institute for Elections in Africa (EISA).

The representative of the CEEAC General Secretary stated that the workshop was focussed on the implementation of peaceful electoral processes, the prevention of conflict, and in particular the fight against hate speeches during electoral periods. To illustrate the danger of hate speech, he cited the devastating example of the famous Mil Colinas radio which helped to spread ethnic hate, contributing to the genocide in Rwanda.

Ambassador Hamuli, representing the CEEAC General Secretary, recalled that the meeting was part of the support for the electoral process in the Republic of Chad, in accordance with the mandate given by the Conference of Heads of State and Governments since 2005 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

The participants at the workshop worked on the mandate and CEEAC actions regarding elections; international standards covering elections in Africa; the legal and institutional framework covering legislative and local elections in Chad; the electoral cycle and its various stages, the electoral college (the shop window for the electoral system): setting and functions; equipment, security, personnel, observers, and voting; its principles and key elements: free voting; secrecy, anonymity, confidentiality and proof of voting.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office