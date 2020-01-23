Ceiba takes part in FITUR 2020

The national airline Ceiba is taking part in the International Tourism Fair, FITUR 2020, from 22nd January.

Until Sunday, Ceiba Intercontinental directors will be promoting the image of Equatorial Guinea in general, and in particular the airline, at the fair.

According to the deputy director general of Ceiba, Ruslan Obiang, the constant participation by the airline at the fair has had a positive influence on the aims of the company. This is the third year running that Ceiba has been present at the fair.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office