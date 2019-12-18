Celebration of Equatorial Guinea Independence in the Canaries

The Consulate in the Canaries celebrated 51 years of Independence in Equatorial Guinea on 4th December, at the Gran Canaria Royal Nautical Club

The celebration began with the anthems of Equatorial Guinea and Spain, followed by a speech by the Consul, Emerenciana Mangue Obiang Esidang, who welcomed all those present and underlined that, “we are not celebrating the break with Spain, but the coming of age as a politically and economically independent country”.

The celebration concluded with a toast, while the evening was entertained by the Equatoguinean singer, Sery Male.

The celebration was attended by the Government Deputy Delegate in Las Palmas, chiefs from the national and local police and the civil guard, the president of the Red Cross and the consular corps, among other figures.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office