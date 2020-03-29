CEMAC Programme for Economic and Financial Strengthening Steering Committee session

Members of the CEMAC Programme for Economic and Financial Strengthening Steering Committee met in an extraordinary session in Brazzaville to evaluate economic indicators as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on the economies in the community, and seek common alternatives.

The meeting, which was coordinated by the president of the CEMAC Commission, professor Daniel Ona Ondo, was at the behest of the president of the Republic of Congo, H. E. Denis Sassou Nguesso, in his capacity as president of the steering committee. The meeting took place in the presence of some Finance Ministers and various heads of diplomatic missions from member countries within the community, including the accredited Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador before the Congolese government, Samuel Ateba Owono Iyanga. In his opening speech, the president of the Commission asked for a minute’s silence in honour of the one hundred soldiers from Chad who died on 26th March in an attack against the Islamist group Boko-Haram and the sudden death of the former president of the CEMAC Court of Audit, the Equatoguinean Juan Carlos Owono Ela Mangue, and then thanked all the health workers in member countries for the work being done in order to reduce the spread of the virus in the subregion. In the final communiqué, read by the CEMAC permanent secretary, in the presence of the Governor of the Bank of Central African States, the Vice-President of BDEAC, and other subregional institutions, they presented the 90 million Franco CFA that BEAC and BDEAC have provided to finance the programmes against the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the health system within CEMAC member countries.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office