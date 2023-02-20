General 

Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January 2023)

The civilian population continues to be victim of tensions and armed violence in the Central African Republic. In January 2023, humanitarian personnel and assets were affected by 13 incidents. The number of incidents recorded this month correspond to the average trend observed during the last four months. Of the 13 incidents, 12 were theft, including one robbery of a humanitarian team during which two staff members were physically attacked. The Prefectures of Ouham (62% per cent) remains the most affected since January 2022.

