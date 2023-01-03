Central African Republic: Situation Report, 3 Jan 2023

Humanitarian actors were able to provide life-saving assistance to 1.5 million people between January and September 2022, i.e. 75% of the target of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan.

3.4 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2023.

After several years of displacement, humanitarian and development actors are helping displaced people and refugees to resume a normal life.

With 50% of the population going hungry, CAR has one of the highest proportions of critically food insecure people in the world.

The humanitarian community in CAR plans to assist 2 million people in 2022. US$461.3 million is required.

Central African Republic: growing humanitarian needs in 2023

The humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic (CAR) continues to escalate. Following violence against civilians and insecurity in localities located outside urban centres, several million people have seen their level of vulnerability increase and their means of subsistence erode. Their access to food and basic services including health care and water is drastically limited.

In 2023, 3.4 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection, an increase of 10% compared to 2022. Among them, 2 million people will have complex and severe needs threatening their physical and mental well-being. .

The situation described here is part of the results of a joint multi-sector analysis conducted by the humanitarian community among people in need, published in the 2023 Humanitarian Needs Overview for CAR. Affected people were at the heart of the analysis, with 23,300 households interviewed in 72 sub-prefectures of the country. The results of this multi-sectoral analysis highlight how the current crisis affects the living conditions of the population, the services as well as access to these services, and provide information on the priority needs of the populations.

Increase in needs

The sectors with the highest number of people in need in 2023 will be water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH), food security, health and protection, which include between 2.7 and 3 million people in need.

Food security and WASH are the sectors that have shown a particular increase in needs, with respectively 600,000 (+25%) and 200,000 (+7%) more people in need of assistance compared to 2022.

While clashes between parties to the conflict have to some extent lessened, violence against civilians has not kept pace and has damaged their livelihoods by pushing them into displacement. In addition, stress within households due to food insecurity, as well as the adoption of negative coping mechanisms have led to an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) which affects thousands of women and girls. Among the 10 sub-prefectures having recorded an increase in GBV cases, five are sub-prefectures classified in phase 4, one step away from the catastrophic situation.

A solid foundation for the 2023 humanitarian response

To meet the needs of populations in 2023, humanitarian actors in collaboration with the Central African Government are developing a common strategy to guide their interventions, in the light of the 2023 Humanitarian Needs Overview. This strategy will be detailed in the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for CAR, which will be released in December 2022.

Thanks to generous donor contributions, humanitarian partners in CAR provided life-saving multi-sector assistance to 1.5 million people, despite an increasingly volatile security environment. the highest in the region, sectors such as WASH, education and protection, in particular the management of GBV, remain underfunded. Furthermore, operational costs have particularly increased following the conflict in Ukraine, particularly in the health and food security sector, and limited to a certain extent the scope of the funding received. Humanitarians count on the

