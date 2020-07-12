Central African Republic UNHCR Factsheet (June 2020)

• 4 Ministries: (i) Internal Affairs and Public Security, (ii) Humanitarian Action and National Reconciliation, (iii) Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation, (iv) Development and Town Planning.

• 2 Government Partners: La CNR (National Commission for Refugees): Protection and search for durable solutions for refugees in the Central African Republic of Bimbo (Bangui) and Obo.

• PARET (Return and Reintegration Support Project in the Central African Republic): For capacité building of local administrative authorities, peace education, social cohésion and land, housing and property restrictions in Bouar and Berberati, Lobaye, Bimbo (Bangui), Bambari, Kaga-Bandoro.

06 NGO Partners: ASA (Africa Relief and Assistance): For Protection monitoring, prevention and response to protection incidents including GBV and community mobilization, in Bouar, Berberati, Lobay, Bimbo (Bangui), Alindao, Bangassou;

AIRD (African Initiative of Relief and Development): Logistical support for the operation, maintenance and repair of UNHCR equipment, warehouse management, in Bouar, Berberati, Lobaye, Bimbo (Bangui), Obo, Kag-Bandoro, Paoua.

INTERSOS: Protection monitoring, prevention and response to protection incidents including GBV and CCCM, community mobilization. It intervenes in the following areas: Bambari, Bria, Ndele, Kaga-Bandoro, Sibut, Ouham, Paoua;

NRC (Norwegian Refugee Council): Land and Property Housing Project, Community Reconciliation in Bouar Capacity building of local administrative authorities, peace education, social cohesion and restriction of housing, land and property. It operates in the locality of: Berberati and Bambari.

FLM (Fédération Luthérienne Mondiale), Support for the self-construction of shelters for returnees and displaced returnees, social cohesion and community reconciliation in Bouar and Berberati.

NOURRIR: Rehabilitation of school, health and community infrastructure in areas of return in Bimbo (Bangui).

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees