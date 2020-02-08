Politics 

Cessation of Consul in Douala and his appointment as Ambassador

Decree of cessation of Consul General of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in Douala, Republic of Cameroon, and his appointment as accredited Republic of Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Yaunde, Republic of Cameroon.

1.- Order of 7th February, dismissing Armando Kote Echuaca from the post of accredited Consul General of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Embassy in Douala, Republic of Cameroon.

2.- Decree number 0026/2020, of 7th February, appointing Armando Kote Echuaca to the post of accredited Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador in Yaunde, Republic of Cameroon.

I thus order through this Decree, issued in Malabo on the seventh day of the month of February, two thousand and twenty.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office

