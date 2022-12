The Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Luciano Ncogo Ndong, has sent greetings to the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to mark the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The full contents are included here.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government