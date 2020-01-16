Church Cathedral in Malabo affected by fire

A surprise fire declared this afternoon at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Malabo has almost completely destroyed the roof. Although the front of the cathedral is affected by black smoke, structural damage is not expected.

The chief of communication from the Archdiocese of Malabo, Salomon Maria Abaga, stated briefly to the official Web Page of the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea that, both the cause of the fire and the material damage would be reported following the technical report from the company entrusted with renovating the cathedral.

The fire was put out thanks to the speedy actions of the fire service.

The Ministers for the Interior, Justice and National Defence visited the site, in addition to the Attorney General of the Republic, the Secretary of State Charged with the Treasury, and the Mayoress of Malabo, along with other local and district authorities.

Malabo Cathedral closed its doors following morning mass on 6th January, day of the Epiphany.

In principle, the renovation work in the cathedral was to take six months.

Last year, the Head of State, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, gave the Archbishop from the Archdiocese of Malabo, Juan Nsue Edang, a cheque for 2000 million Franco CFA, for the renovation.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office