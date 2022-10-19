Cielo and Pentashiva Infraventures present cooperation plans to Equatorial Guinea

H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue is continuing to make moves to open up Equatorial Guinea to the world by making domestic tourism profitable.

After meeting Ethiopian Airlines last week, the Vice-President of the Republic held a working session on Tuesday with Cielo and Pentashiva Infraventures, companies that are specialists in the management of airport services.

The two European and Asian firms came, on the one hand, to present the member of the Government with their professional expertise, including security guarantees and the opening of new routes for flights to Equatorial Guinea; and on the other hand, to create non-aviation related income through the commercialisation of food, drinks, currency exchange, souvenirs, etc.

During the meeting, which took place at the Head of State’s Office, the companies made it clear that through these proposals they wanted to establish international security standards at Equatorial Guinea’s airports.

Nguema Obiang Mangue welcomed the proposals and recommended to Civil Aviation that they be studied in depth so that they could be implemented, in order to implement his online visa acquisition plan, which will benefit tourists visiting Equatorial Guinea, and guarantee more jobs for nationals.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government