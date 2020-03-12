Closing of meeting of Second AP-CPLP Commission

Following two days of intense debate and deliberation, the work of the Meeting of the Second Commission on the Economy, the Environment and Cooperation concluded with various resolutions, just minutes before the closing ceremony, overseen by the Presidents of the Upper and Lower Chambers of National Parliament, Teresa Efua Asangono and Gaudencio Mohaba Messu.

The meeting closed with the participation of the delegations from Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, São Tomé and Principe and Equatorial Guinea, members of this statutory structure of the CPLP.

In his closing speech, Mohaba Messu, in addition to expressing the recognition of the people for their President and all State institutions in general, and in particular the Equatoguinean Parliament, for organising this two-day meeting, also indicated that the presence of the member delegations of the CPLP Parliamentary Assembly reaffirmed the political will and firm determination of the Head of State for the integration of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea within the CPLP, as a full member State, following membership on 20th July 2014, in the city of Dili, East Timor.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies concluded his speech by wishing the delegations a safe return to their respective countries.

With the closing ceremony over, both the president of commission number two, Luis Moreira Testa, and the head of the Equatoguinean delegation, Salvador Mangue Ayingono, revealed the resolutions adopted within the framework of the meeting.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office