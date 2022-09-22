Closing speech by President of Senate marking end of legislature

The Sipopo Palace of Conferences was the epicentre of the closing ceremony of the Second Period of Parliamentary Sessions 2022, which was attended by various national, provincial, district, municipal and local authorities from the city of Malabo, in addition to international bodies and organisations accredited in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, leaders of the legalised political and religious groupings and representatives of religious denominations, among others.

The closing ceremony featured speeches by the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and by presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Gaudencio Mohaba Messu and the Senate, Teresa Efua Asangono, who recalled a line by the poet Antonio Machado, “The path is made by walking”, a conviction that has served as a driving force for the Senate, which with determination and will has been moving forward during each given period, forever striving to achieve a style in keeping with the guidelines and objectives of sustainable human development and consolidation of the Rule of Law.

Continuing her speech, Teresa Efua Asangono expressed the privilege she feels at this ceremony.

Furthermore, she pointed out that politics is one of the noblest activities a human being can engage in, insofar as it is aimed at the service of others, renouncing self-interest. She shared this reflection when citing the challenges faced by the Senate, which she said have had an enormous and tragic impact on the institution, such as the physical disappearance of some parliamentarians from both the upper and lower chambers, the sad events of 7M in the city of Bata and the COVID 19 pandemic, situations that have had a powerful negative impact on the economic and development forecasts for the world, and in particular Equatorial Guinea.

The First Lady’s constant efforts on behalf of the country’s most disadvantaged social strata were also highlighted.

Finally, she wished the parliamentarians a happy return to their homes, recognising their keen interest in contributing to the enrichment of the legislative capacity of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

She also extended thanks to the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for the moral and financial support and advice he has always reserved for the Senate.

For both chambers, she suggested further consolidating their parliamentary tasks.

