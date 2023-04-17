CloudClinic unveils tech-enabled healthcare platform in Lagos

A digital healthcare service company, Cloud Clinic Ltd. (CCL), has unveiled its cloud-based healthcare solution to ease virtual consultation between patients and licensed medical practitioners.

Mr Ifeanyi Aneke, Founder, Cloud Clinic Ltd., at the unveiling on Monday in Lagos, said CloudClinic was motivated by a desire to bring quality and affordable healthcare to the ‘doorstep’ of every Nigerian.

According to him, the platform makes it possible for anyone to access affordable healthcare from the comfort of their homes, offices or on the go with the aid of their internet-enabled devices.

“We are delighted to introduce CloudClinic, a suite of mobile platform, web and API services specially designed to seamlessly connect healthcare seekers in Nigeria to licensed healthcare service providers such as doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and medical laboratories.

“We believe that healthcare should be convenient and accessible to every Nigerian. This belief birthed the development of our cloud-based healthcare platform,” he said.

Aneke said the platform has partnered over one thousand licensed medical laboratories, pharmacies, and hospitals across the country in its effort to improve access to timely and convenient healthcare services.

He said that CloudClinic was also liberalising access to healthcare through its native language feature, which matches patients with doctors, based on their preferred native languages to ensure effective communication.

Aneke said that the platform would ensure strict adherence to optimal and global healthcare standards for patients.

“CloudClinic offers an extensive feature that gives patients a wide range of diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and hospital options, relying on our partnership with licensed and recognised medical laboratories and pharmacies while ensuring the confidentiality of all medical records,” Aneke said.

Also, Dr Amy Ojiakor, Clinical Director, Cloud Clinic Ltd., said that Nigeria has a one to 10,000 doctor-to-patient ratio.

Ojiakor noted that an average Nigerian must drive long hours to get to a hospital and queue for hours to see a doctor.

She said that due to this limitation, hospitals were plagued with many incidents of late presentation, which leads to a high mortality rate.

“Through CloudClinic, a doctor can request an investigation or prescribe a drug for the patient.

“The solution also makes it possible for a patient to quickly locate a medical laboratory, pharmacy and hospital nearest to him or her,” she said.

According to her, CloudClinic also makes it possible for patients to have their samples collected in their homes and their drugs delivered to them when the patient cannot go out.

Similarly, Flourish Nnamdi, Product Manager, Cloud Clinic Ltd., said that the product was user-friendly and backed by 24-hour, seven days a week support.

Nnamdi appealed to stakeholders in the health sector to register on CloudClinic as a patient or doctor by downloading the app from the Apple Store, Google Play Store or by visiting the website.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria