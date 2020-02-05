CNIAPGE DRAWS UP CALENDAR FOR PUBLICATION OF WEB PAGES FOR MINISTRIES

CNIAPGE has been charged with computerising the Public Administration. The Public Administration Computerisation Project Action Plan covers the need to develop web pages for all ministries. In order to carry this pout in an efficient way, we have drawn up a calendar for the presentation of the web pages, beginning with the Presidency of the Government, Social Affairs and Gender Equality, and Culture, Tourism and Craft Promotion, which will be published tomorrow (5th).

In March we shall continue with the ministries for Transport, the Postal Service and telecommunications; Industry and Energy; and Public Administration and Administrative Reform.

In April it will be the turn of the ministries for Fishing, the Interior and Commerce.

Finally, in May, Justice, Education and Health, thus completing all ministries during this first phase of the project.

