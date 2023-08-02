

Commercial activities are slowly picking up at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region after the yuletide.

Some barbering shops, retail and wholesale stores, groceries shops and printing/business centres operators had begun operations with the expectation that the general public would patronise their products and services.

The Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), Stanbic Bank, the Dormaa Area Teachers Cooperative Credit Union (DATCCU) and Brong-Ahafo Catholic Cooperative Credit Union (BACCSOD), the four main financial institutions operating in the town started brisk businesses since Tuesday, January 2, this year.??

The Ghana News Agency (GNA), however, observed during rounds within the town that though shops had opened for businesses, patronage of their services and products were not much encouraging, as compared to what usually happened during typical business days.

That notwithstanding, businesses, particularly those operating in containers along the road sides within the centra

l business district had started to get their fair share of customers’ patronage.

‘We are gradually warming ourselves into the new month of January and with time business activities would return to normalcy,’ a grocery shop operator told the GNA on condition of anonymity.

Source: Ghana News Agency