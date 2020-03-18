Communiqué from Equatoguinean Kickboxing Federation

With a view to the evolution of the situation caused by the transmission of COVID 19, and in support of the containment and management measures to prevent the expansion of the international coronavirus pandemic, recently sanctioned by the Government on 15th March for a period of 30 days, the Equatoguinean Kickboxing Federation is announcing the temporary suspension of collective activities and competitions planned, at both a national and international level, until the situation returns to normal. The complete communiqué is included with this article.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office