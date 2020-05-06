Communiqué from Health on two recent deaths due to Coronavirus

The Republic of Equatorial Guinea Ministry for Health has issued a communiqué, the contents of which we are publishing here in full.

Equatoguinean compatriots and all citizens, we are saddened to report to the People of Equatorial Guinea of the deaths of two people, one of Equatoguinean nationality, aged 63, and the other Filipino, aged 55.

The 63-year-old Equatoguinean man had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and chronic arthritis. The cause of death was severe pneumonia, severe respiratory distress and COVID-19.

On 28th April the patient went to the Dr. Loeri Comba Polyclinic troubled by fever, deterioration and breathing difficulties, and as a result was admitted to the Isolation Unit for suspected COVID-19 cases. He received treatment for COVID-19 based on oxygen therapy, vitamin therapy, aspirin and azithromycin. Then the PCR COVID-19 test was carried out to obtain confirmation.

On 2nd May he was moved to the Sampaka Hospital for Coronavirus at 22.00. The patient arrived with severe breathing difficulties and marked weakness. He was admitted in a serious condition. He was treated in accordance with the Coronavirus protocol with anti-coagulant, antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, vitamin therapy, oxygen therapy and pronation manoeuvres, and the patient improved slightly.

Yesterday, the patient began with diarrhoea, the breathing difficulties worsened and CPAP non-invasive respiration was begun, but the patient did not respond to these measures and seriously declined, and at 8.00 in the morning today the patient died.

Diagnosis: Severe pneumonia, severe respiratory distress, diabetes, arterial hypertension and COVID-19.

The second patient who died was a Filipino who worked in the Serpentina Platform, where he became infected. He came off the Platform for a medical consultation at the Dr. Loeri Comba Polyclinic, where he was admitted for 5 days, from 31st march to 4th April. He was subsequently transferred to the La Paz Medical Centre, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for 267 days, receiving treatment in accordance with the established protocol, and on the 29th he died due to respiratory deficiencies, with the diagnosis as: Pulmonary fistula and COVID-19.

The Minister for Health and Social Welfare expresses his deepest sympathies to the grieving families.

It is also reported that yesterday, 3rd may, 4 patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus were discharged from the Mondong INSESO Hospital in Bata.

In conclusion, we are inviting all Equatoguinean citizens and all other residents to remain calm, serene and hopeful. At the same time we reiterate the need to comply strictly with the measures of general prevention issued by the Government in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Equatorial Guinea.

Together and united we will defeat Coronavirus.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office