Communique from Ministry for Health on coronavirus

The Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Salomon Nguema Owono, issued a communique in which he ruled out the suspected coronavirus case in our country.

Nguema Owono recalled that on 28th January there had been in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea suspicions regarding the case of an infected patient. He was a 42-year-old Equatoguinean citizen, who 24 days prior to the appearance of symptoms had been in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, Cambodia and Spain, specifically Madrid, before returning to Malabo.

The suspected case presented symptoms similar to those caused by the current strain of coronavirus. The patient in question was detained in a preventive isolation unit at the La Paz Clinic in Sipopo on 28th January.

The epidemiological and clinical data of the patient having been evaluated during his admission, the conclusion was that the risk of infection by the coronavirus was very low. However, in order to confirm or rule out the suspected case, and in accordance with WHO protocol, the Ministry for Health contacted the National Institute for Public Health laboratory in Baney, the Pasteur Institute in Yaunde, and the Pasteur Centre in Dakar, where the results of the tests carried out were negative.

Based on these results, I am calling for calm in the Equatoguinean population, reporting that there has been no case of infection by coronavirus in the country. I also wish to report to the Equatoguinean population that the Ministry for health, in coordination with other ministries, will continue to work to prevent the entry of the coronavirus epidemic to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, further strengthening the strategies implemented by the Government, in accordance with WHO guidelines, declared the Minister.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office