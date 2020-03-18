Communiqué on current situation regarding coronavirus in Equatorial Guinea

The Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Salomón Nguema Owono, is continuing to report to the population of Equatorial Guinea on the current situation, the procedures which are being implemented and preventive methods.

Salomón Nguema Owono said that the Government of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea is firmly committed to guaranteeing the health of the population, providing prevention, protection and care services available to all. Along those lines, the Government, through the Ministry for Health, is taking specific measures to comply with this constitutional mandate, in order to establish the operational actions in time, and control the chain of transmission for the illness.

The organisation of this response, thanks to the economic resources released by the Government, and the technical advice from the WHO, UNICEF and OCEAC, has allowed for the presentation of the current situation regarding the COVID 19 pandemic in our country.

Extra vigilance is being carried out at border points in the nation (airports, ports and land border crossings). Currently 137 people are in quarantine, located in various hotels assigned by the Government. Medical teams have also been set up to monitor the heath of those people.

Since a week ago, the Baney research laboratory has been certified by the WHO headquarters as a benchmark laboratory for coronavirus detection on the African continent. “In that laboratory we are carrying our routine analysis for the detection of coronavirus in all those in quarantine. Between 14th and 17th March 2020 a total of 53 tests were performed, and 3 were positive. These were two Guineans, a 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, and a 53-year-old Spanish woman. They all came to Malabo on board the Ceiba Intercontinental Madrid-Malabo flight on 13th March 2020″, said the Minister.

“We have the human, logistical and material resources to guarantee a rapid response at all times. In fact, the new Sampaka hospital centre has been adapted and provided with the latest generation medical equipment for the handling of cases recorded in our country, during the pandemic.

Furthermore it should be highlighted that the health of the first patient detected on Saturday 14th March is stable, asymptomatic, and they continue under observation in medical care. Today we have admitted two passengers who were positive”, he added.

“In conclusion, the Government is asking for the active collaboration of everyone, both public and private institutions, and Civil Society organisations and the general public, each from their area of influence, to maintain respect for the regulations issued by the Ministry for Health and Social Welfare regarding prevention, in order to defeat the COVID 19 epidemic in Equatorial Guinea.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office