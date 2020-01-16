Condolences from Ambassador to France for Embassies of Oman and Canada

The accredited Equatorial Guinea Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to France and Monaco, Miguel Oyono Ndong, has signed the books of condolences at the embassies of Oman and Canada in the French capital, as a result of the significant loss of human lives recorded in these countries.

On 14th January, the Ambassador began his schedule by signing the book of condolences opened in the Embassy of Oman, due to the death of Sultan QabA�s bin Said, who died on 10th, aged 79. He was the oldest of the sultans in his region, according to the official news agency from the Arab country, ONA.

The accredited Ambassador from Oman to France, Ghazi Said Abdullah Al Rawas, for his part, expressed gratitude to the people of Equatorial Guinea and to the Equatoguinean leader, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, for the moral support offered to this country during these moments of pain.

On the same day, Oyono Ndong also passed on his personal condolences to staff from the Embassy of Ukraine due to the tragic accident of flight 752, which occurred last Wednesday morning. The aircraft belonged to Ukraine International Airlines, and was on a flight from Iman Jomeini Airport in Tehran to Boryspylde Airport in Kiev. On the 176 passengers on board, 63 were Ukrainians.

Source: Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office